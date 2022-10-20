How to get the Caged Wisp in Final Fantasy XIV

It’s time to celebrate Final Fantasy XIV’s version of the Halloween event in-game. This period marks the return of the All Saints’ Wake event, bringing with it spooky outfits and items, and is the perfect opportunity to play dress-up with your characters. One especially notable item you can get your hands on this time is the Caged Wisp, an indoor housing item that you can use to decorate your home for the spooky season.

Related: How to start All Saints’ Wake 2022 in Final Fantasy XIV

How to get Caged Wisp during All Saints’ Wake event in FFXIV

Following on the heels of the 6.25 update, the All Saints’ Wake event launches on October 19 and will last all the way until November 1. This will give you plenty of time to get your hands on the Cage Wisp decoration and some other rewards. To participate in the event, you have to make sure that you have a character level 15 or above, and then head over to Old Gridania.

Once you’re there, head to the amphitheater where an inconspicuous-looking character called Adventurers’ Guild Investigator will offer you a seasonal quest in return for event rewards.

Image via Square Enix

The quest is called A Mad Masquerade, and the tasks you will have to perform in this quest are straightforward and whimsical. You’ll have to transfigure your character by drinking alchemical concoctions and spreading the word of the costume cortege around the town. After a bit of walking around, you will complete all of the tasks and walk away with some nifty prizes.

Completing all of the steps for the quest will net you a complete set of the Wake Doctor outfit, a new ‘Eat Pumpkin Cookie’ emote, and of course, the Caged Wisp tabletop item for your house decoration.

Image via Square Enix

You can now use the Caged Wisp to decorate your abode and bring a gloomy atmosphere to your Final Fantasy XIV home just in time for Halloween. Don’t forget to bring a costume for your character too.