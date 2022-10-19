How to get the Eat Pumpkin Cookie emote in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV’s All Saint’s Wake Halloween event is in full swing, and with it comes some new treats and goodies to purchase and unlock to help you celebrate the season of spooks. Like most events in the game, there is a new emote up for grabs that players will want to get their hands on. The Eat Pumpkin Cookie emote is a nice and simple one: your character eats a tasty cookie shaped like a pumpkin, and thankfully, it’s very easy to acquire. This guide will let you know how you can get the Eat Pumpkin Cookie emote and get to enjoy your tasty treat in FFXIV.

How to unlock the Eat Pumpkin Cookie emote

Screenshot by Gamepur

To acquire the emote, head to Old Gridania and find the Bespectacled Peddler at (X:10.2, Y:9.0). She can be found in the amphitheatre area where most other FFXIV events take place. You’ll notice her thanks to her top hat and monocle. Interact with the merchant, and you’ll see that the Ballroom Etiquette – Pumpkin Pleasures (Eat Pumpkin Emote) is there ready for you to buy, and it only costs 2,500 Gil which is easy money when it comes to FFXIV. There is also the Caged Wisp Furnishing and Magicked Prism (Pumpkin) available for 2,000 and 1 Gil respectively.

During most FFXIV events, you’ll be required to do a quest or two in order to unlock the event store, earn its currency, or get the event items as quest rewards, so it is a nice change that getting one of the event’s most sought after items is nice and straightforward.

Other rewards in All Saint’s Wake 2022

Screenshot by Gamepur

This emote isn’t the only item you can earn during the All Saint’s Wake event. There is the Caged Wisp furnishing mentioned above, and for completing the questline A Mad Masquerade, you’ll earn the Wake Doctor outfit and the Many Face achievement. Plus, with the recent Patch 6.25, there is even more content like emotes and mounts to unlock as well as their Halloween goodies.

Thie event runs from October 19 until November 1, so there is plenty of time to grab this emote and the other items up for grabs during the event.