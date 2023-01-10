The Chrysomallos mount in Final Fantasy XIV is a unique item you can unlock as you play through the game. Unlike other mounts you might uncover while playing the game, this one does not require completing a difficult trial or repeatedly working on a piece of content with your high-level character. Instead, it requires a difficult type of dedication if you want to get it for your character. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Chrysomallos mount in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to find the Chrysomallos mount in Final Fantasy XIV

You will need to spend with a specific NPC offering the Chrysomallos mount for sale. You can find them in Mor Dhona, and the NPC you need to find is named Edelina. She will be offering to sell them to you for 50,000,000 Gil.

Gil is the primary currency in Final Fantasy XIV, and you can receive it through completing quests, defeating enemies, selling items to other players, and many other ways while playing. Earning enough Gil to purchase this mount will take a reasonable amount of time, but you can work through any piece of Final Fantasy XIV content that is fun for you to reach this goal. There is not a harrowing trial or difficult encounter you need to complete; it’s merely having enough Gil to not care about spending 50,000,000 of it on a mount.

Anyone with this creature is likely incredibly well off in Final Fantasy XIV, and it’s a fun way to flaunt their wealth to other players. From what we can tell, the mount is not superior to other mounts in the game, so anyone who buys this does not have a distinct advantage compared to other mounts you can unlock in Final Fantasy XIV.