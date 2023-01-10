The mounts in Final Fantasy XIV are unique ways to quickly transport your character throughout the game. A mount increases your movement speed to make it far more efficient to travel when going between quests or exploring the game alongside friends. However, many of these mounts are primarily cosmetic, and unlocking them can be a chore. One of the more time-consuming mounts is going to be the Island Alligator. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Island Alligator mount in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to find the Island Alligator mount in Final Fantasy XIV

You go about unlocking the Island Alligator mount by regularly participating in the Island Sanctuary content. It’s a section of the game that unlocks when you reach the final Main Scenario Quests for Endwalker and is a casual experience. The Island Sanctuary is a private island rewarded to your character, where they can tend to crops, animals, build various establishments to make money, and earn multiple resources to exchange for valuable items. One of these items is the Island Alligator mount, which will only appear at a higher rank. You may need to progress through the required visions to reach this point.

The Island Alligator will cost you 35,000 Seafarer’s Cowrie, and you can exchange them with the Horrendous Hoarder on your island. You can find them at coordinates (X:12.6, Y:28.3). They should have it for sale, but you need to earn enough Seafarer’s Cowrie, considered the island’s premium resource. The best way to regularly receive Seafarer’s Cowrie is by completing Visions, finishing development projects on your island, or participating in regular activities while playing on the island.

Essentially, it comes down to daily participating in your Island Sanctuary. Then, when you have enough of the Seafarer’s Cowrie, report to the Horrendous Hoarder to unlock your Island Alligator prize.