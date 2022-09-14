How to get the Cocoritter Simulacra in Tower of Fantasy

Unlocking a character’s weaponry within Tower of Fantasy will also unlock the Simulacra, or character that weilds that weapon. For Cocoritter, her weapon is Absolute Zero, and its unique ability makes it one of the most desirable weapons in the game. Unlocking the Cocoritter Simulacra, however, isn’t the most straightforward task for adventurers exploring Aida.

Retrieving Cocoritter

In order to get the Ice Queen herself, players should stack some Gold Nucleus Caches — as an SSR-tier weapon/Simulacra, she’s one of the hardest characters to get in the game. That being said, she’s also worth the grind: her weapon comes with the ability to drop a monumental AoE heal for all nearby players, on top of being able to dish out Ice damage. Players could opt to purchase Red Nuclei to quickly grind this weapon, although it is not necessary.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Black Nucleus Cocoritter pulls

As with all SSR pull attempts, such as the Shiro Simulacra, hoping a Black Nuclei will result in an SSR is considered to be a losing battle. There’s a 0.03% chance of pulling Cocoritter, per pull, and there are no Pity systems for Black Nucleus. Still, you’re going to end up with a lot of Black Nuclei through exploration and the like: there’s a 0.3% chance per Black of pulling an SSR.

Gold Nucleus Cocoritter pulls

When dealing with SSR attempts, players will want to try in stacks of ten. It’s the fastest way to proc the minor Pity system, which guarantees an SR or SSR for every ten used, and the animations can be skipped fastest when using stacks of ten. Every 80 Gold Nuclei, an SSR pull is guaranteed, regardless of whether or not an SSR was pulled while stacking the Pity system.

Pity systems aside, however, and the chances of pulling Cocoritter are abysmally low. There is a 0.75% chance of pulling any SSR when using a Gold Nucleus, and with nine different SSR Simulacra in the pool, that works out to a 0.083% chance of pulling Cocoritter on any Gold Nucleus use.

Absolute Zero

Cocoritter’s weapon is called Absolute Zero, and it’s one of the most helpful weapons in the game. The staff does Ice damage to enemies — fully charging the weapon will freeze the target, and breaking the freeze will cause an additional 151% damage stacked on top of the breaking blow. The freeze also procs Frostbite on enemies, which slows their weapon charge rate. The ability of the staff throws an AoE heal down around the player, which can keep teammates and the player alive during more difficult fights.