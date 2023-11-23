Fortnite is filled with cosmetic items and skins for players to unlock and show off in every match they play. Some, however, are rarer than others, and more still, such as the Competitor’s Time Brella, are so exclusive that they’re only available to the most skilled players.

The Competitor’s Time Brella is an Uncommon Glider in Fortnite that players can only unlock if they participate in a specific event. The item has been most recently available in the Fortnite OG Season, though it could pop up again in the future. This is because it’s a time traveler’s device, so there’s no limit to where it might appear in Fortnite’s future or past.

How to Get the Competitor’s Time Brella in Fortnite

Starting tomorrow, the "Competitor's Time Brella" umbrella will finally be unlockable! pic.twitter.com/S6oEw7Xj64 — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) November 22, 2023

To get the Competitor’s Time Brella in Fortnite, players must compete in the Silver Ranked Cup Solo. Players need to amass 75 Points to unlock the Competitor’s Time Brella for their account, and they’ll need to do it either on November 10 or November 24, the two days the competition is open.

Content creators such as Shiina have been discussing this Glider and the Competitor’s Skyblade since the start of Fortnite OG Season. They’re hugely desirable and are one of the few items in Fortnite players can show off, knowing dozens of others won’t have even seen it before. We like to do this, so we’ll be working hard to pick the Competitor’s Time Brella up.

When is the Silver Ranked Cup Zero Build Solo in Fortnite

The Silver Ranked Cup Solo in Fortnite takes place on two dates. The first was November 10, 2023, and the second is November 24, 2023. Players can only compete on these dates, so they’ll need to hop in and play as much as possible if they want to earn 75 Points and pick up the Competitor’s Time Brella.

The event can be found in the Compete tab in the main menu that players see as soon as they open Fortnite. It can get lost among the other events that are currently running or that will be run in the future. However, it will be listed under relive events on the dates above or the days leading up to those dates.