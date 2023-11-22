Fortnite x Eminem Crossover: All Skins, Release Date, Prices, & More

Eminem is coming to Fortnite, bringing a new set of skins and Styles for players to pick up and collect before attending his concert.

fortnite-x-eminemn-promo-art

Image via HypeX

Eminem is heading to Fortnite, bringing a set of skins for players to pick up and wear in-game during matches or while attending his concert. There are various skins for players to choose from, some of which players can get more out of at no extra cost if they’re clever.

The Fortnite X Eminem Crossover will see the artist blast into the game and mix things up like never before. He’s part of The Big Bang Event, a moment in Fortnite’s history that’s set to completely alter how players engage with the game and what it’ll look like for years to come. However, Eminem is just one part of the event, a part that comes with new skins to purchase and Styles to unlock.

Fortnite X Eminem Crossover Skins Release Date

According to reliable Fortnite leaker Hypex, the Fortnite X Eminem crossover skins will be available in-game at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT/00:00 GMT on November 29, 2023. They must be purchased from the store using V-Bucks, so any players hoping they’ll be able to get them for free are out of luck.

All Fortnite X Eminem Crossover Skins, Styles & Prices

In the table below, we’ve outlined every Fortnite X Eminem Crossover skin and item that players can purchase as well as how much they cost. It’s worth checking out the section below on Styles for these skins because some can be claimed for free, making the skins they’re associated with better value for money.

Note that at the time of writing, these skins aren’t available in Fortnite. However, we know that all of these skins will be added to the game on the date above, thanks to leakers like HypeX. We’ll update this table with the correct information as soon as it becomes available.

Eminem SkinStylesPrice
eminem in fortnite event featured image
Eminem Skin		TBATBA
Marshall Never More Skinmarshall magma marshall never more fortnite skin style
Magma Marshall Style
This Style can be unlocked for free, meaning this skin has more to offer players for the price if they’re able to attend the Eminem concert to unlock it. 		TBA
Without Me Skin/Style
(It’s unclear if this is a skin or Style for the main Eminem skin)		TBATBA

Is There a Fortnite X Eminem Crossover Skin Bundle

fortnite big bang event featured image
Image via HypeX

At the time of writing, no one knows if there will be a bundle players can purchase containing every Fortnite X Eminem crossover skin. If one becomes available on the day of release, it’ll likely be priced at 2,500 to 3,100 V-Bucks. This is based on the price of previous franchise crossover bundles, such as the Eleven skin from Stranger Things.

However, the price could be higher since there are at least two Eminem skins on offer. We’d expect it to stay pretty close to previous franchise bundles, though, because players won’t want to pay more purely to get every Eminem skin unless they’re hardcore fans of the artist himself.

