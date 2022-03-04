How to get the Crescent Isle Island Token

In Lost Ark, there are 95 Island Tokens to collect in the game. These Island Tokens can be collected and then turned into an NPC at Opher, the Lonely Island. Collecting all 95 Island Tokens will reward you with a breadth of different rewards, including Stat Potions, Skill Point Potions, Mounts, etc.

The Crescent Isle Token is available through a method of Exchange. To get this token, visit Crescent Isle and talk to a merchant. Here is the location of Crescent Isle:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you arrive at Crescent Isle, you need to locate a merchant who appears somewhere around the island. You’ll also need 60 Crystallized Scale to purchase the token from the merchant. You get a Crystallized Scale with your Hunting Skill and hunting rabbits.

Here is the location of the merchant in Crescent Isle where you can buy the token. The merchant’s name is Aldridge:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fortunately, if you’ve been keeping on top of your Hunting, this is a quick and easy way to get another Island Token. Otherwise, this is a good incentive for you to start your Trade Skills in Lost Ark. Once you claim this token, be sure to head to Opher, The Lonely Island, to turn in the token.