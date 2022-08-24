How to get the Decimator Shield wonder weapon on The Archon in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies

With Call of Duty: Zombies completely reusing the Terra Maledicta map for its finale map, The Archon, you can expect to see plenty of recycled items in the area. That is the case with the Decimator Shield, which is a wonder weapon that made its debut in that original version and returns in The Archon. Here is how to get the Decimator Shield in The Archon in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies.

How to get the Decimator Shield in The Archon in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies

The first step to getting the Decimator Shield is first to reforge the Pack-a-Punch machine. This is a simple step that is pretty much your first move in every game starting on The Archon. A podium will rise from the ground in front of it when it is connected back together. Interact with it after some dialogue to place the mirror on it and separate Kortifex from Von List. A red portal will appear to the right of the podium after Kortifex leaves. Enter it after some lengthy dialogue.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the Dark Aether, zombies will spawn and attack you. All you need to do is survive. There will be a Sturmkrieger and some Boom-schriers, but this should be a pretty simple fight. You will go down when all enemies are gone, but this is for story reasons. After some more dialogue, you will be teleported back to the main map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now that you are back, make your way to Debris Field, where the blue perk fountain is. Near the obelisk up on the wall is a cluster of crystals that have runes popping around them. Shoot it, and a red orb will appear and travel to the left. If you shoot it and the orb doesn’t appear, your game bugged out, and you need to restart it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are three cursed items around the map that you need to grab and bring to this orb. We recommend holding one zombie before starting each of these runs. As soon as you touch them, you will not be able to sprint, and you will have a particular modifier placed on you until you deliver the item to the orb back in Debris Field. Enemies will spawn in as you make your way back, so be ready to maneuver yourself around.

The first item is the Cursed Captain’s Hat in Tents. When you have this one, your health will not regenerate when you get hit. Be sure not to let any enemies get close to you, especially Boom-schriers.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second item is the Cursed Skull on the second floor of Bazaar to the right of the yellow perk fountain. Picking this up will cause you to take damage when you damage enemies. For this one, don’t shoot; just dodge your way around them. This is the item with the shortest path, so you should be fine as long as you move quickly.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final item is located in Derailment. First, go into the destroyed train cart and pick up the shovel leaning against the wall.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next, go to the back corner and you will see a dig spot. Interact with it to reveal the Cursed Femur. Picking this one up will disable your reload. Do not engage with enemies unless absolutely necessary, especially if you have a shotgun.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you bring the third item back to the orb, it will release the Decimator Shield from the nearby crystal cluster. Pick it up, and you can use it. Its main attack is a bash with a secondary burst attack that will go into a 30-second cooldown after use.