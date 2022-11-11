There are several armor sets available for you to pick from in God of War Ragnarok. Many of them are scattered throughout your completion of the story, unlocking as you reach certain points. Although some of them are only available by completing and working through unique story activities and side quests. This is the case for the Dragon Scaled Armor set. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Dragon Scaled Armor in God of War Ragnarok.

How to get Dragon Scaled Armor in God of War Ragnarok

The only way to unlock Dragon Scaled Armor is by taking on the dragons that plague Vanaheim. These creatures are waiting for you to take them down in dragon hunts, which only appear in the northern area of Vanaheim at The Crater. This location only becomes available after you’ve worked through the story and saved Freryr from the Asgardians. After you’ve done this, the Scent of Survival will be available for you to complete. It’s a quick side quest that takes you to The Crater.

Related: How to complete The Lost Lindwyrms in God of War Ragnarok

When you reach this location, there are several dragons for you to hunt down. They contain the crafting materials you need to create this armor, namely the Dragon Claws and Dragon Tooths. You will also need a few other resources, such as Smouldering Embers and Divine Ashes. You can get Divine Ashes by completing challenges in Musplehim, which becomes available after you find the two Musplehim Seeds.

When you have enough materials, you can make the armor at any forge you visit. The overall armor set is fairly strong, with the chest plate giving you the Dragon’s Fury passive, which gives you a buff to Strength and Defense when you block or parry. The gauntlets and waist armor give you the Dragon’s Rebuke passive, which increases the shield damage you do to enemies, and every time you block or parry, you do shield damage to a foe.