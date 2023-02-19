Final Fantasy XIV is constantly trying to give its players things to seek out and earn as rewards. Some of the more unique collectables come in the form of new hairstyles. These evergreen customization unlockables give characters additional ways to present themselves in the world of Eorzea. One of the more annoying hairstyles to find is called Early to Rise. Let’s break down just how to get the Early to Rise hairstyle in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to get the Early to Rise hairstyle in Final Fantasy XIV

The Early to Rise hairstyle was a lot easier to acquire during Shadowbringers because people liked to spend time farming it. The method of obtaining it involves spending a ton of time in the Bozjan Southern Front and Zadnor instanced zones. Now that players have started to move on from this, earning the Early to Rise hairstyle is a little more annoying, but totally doable if you are diligent.

The item you are looking to purchase is called Modern Aesthetics – Early to Rise. Using this will unlock the hairstyle for your character. It can be purchased for the following currency from the Resistance Supplier in Zadnor at coordinates (X: 35.9 Y: 34.2):

Five Bozjan Gold Coins – You can earn three of these each week by completing the “One Man’s Relic Quest” in Gangos. An additional one can be purchased repeatedly for 100 Bozjan Silver Coins each which are earned through Delubrum Reginae.

30 Bozjan Platinum coins – You can earn nine of these each week by completing the “A Ruined Opportunity” quest in Gangos. An additional one can be purchased repeatedly for 100 Bozjan Mythril Coins each which are earned through the Dalraida.

To gain access to the Bozjan Southern Front, your character needs to complete the full Return to Ivalice Alliance raid side story quests, the first of which is “Dramatis Personae” found at coordinates (X : 12.2, Y : 12.3) in Kugane. Eventually, you will unlock access to the Bozjan starter quest found in the same location called “Hail to the Queen.” Following this chain eventually provides entry to the content.

Buying Modern Aesthetics – Early to Rise on the Market Board in Final Fantasy XIV

You can also purchase the Modern Aesthetic – Early to Rise item from other players on the Market Board, though this is only advised if you can spare large sums of gil. This item is decently rare to see nowadays, so it is worth quite a hefty sum should you choose this route.