How to get the Echo Simulacra in Tower of Fantasy

The world of Aida found in Tower of Fantasy is one ripe for exploration and adventure, which is made far easier when you have a healthy backing of characters and weapons. Players can add weapons and their associated characters, called Simulacra, by participating in the Gacha system of the title, Special Orders. Echo is an SR rarity Simulacra, meaning it’s a bit easier to pull her than others such as Crow: here’s how to add this character to your catalogue.

Retrieving Echo in Tower of Fantasy

There are three tiers of rarity within Tower of Fantasy — R, SR, and SSR. Unlocking a weapon of the latter two tiers will also unlock a Simulacra, or character, that players can use in their travels. During the journey across Aida, players will receive two distinct Nuclei Caches: Gold, and Black. Black Nuclei are the lower banner tier of Tower of Fantasy, while Gold tends to be viewed as the standard thanks to its involved Pity systems. As Echo is an SR-tier Simulacra, players can freely use both in attempts to pull her.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Black Nucleus Echo pulls

As an SR-tier, Echo is reasonably obtainable from both Black and Gold Nuclei. Among a total of five SR Simulacra within the pool, and a 3% pull rate for SR Simulacra, every Black Nucleus Cache used results in a 0.6% chance to pull Echo. There are no Pity systems with Black Nucleus Special Orders, so unless a special event is ongoing, this rate is considered static.

Gold Nucleus Echo pulls

It’s far easier to pull Echo from the Gold Nucleus Special Order thanks to the Pity system which guarantees a minimum of an SR-tier every ten Gold orbs used. With five SR tiers in the pool, and while considering the Pity system, every ten orbs offers a 2% chance of retrieving Echo. Sans Pity, there’s roughly a 1% chance to pull her every Gold Nucleus use.

Thunderous Halberd

Echo’s weapon is the Thunderous Halberd, a polearm-style weapon with a Volt damage-type. This weapon has acceptable scaling, but will likely be replaced by SSR weapons due to its poor Shatter ability and advancement tiers. For early adventurers, it’s a reliable means of pushing electricity against enemies weak to the status, especially when other SSR-rarity electric weapons aren’t dropping.