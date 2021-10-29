How to get the Einherjar Bow in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

There’s a new free bow available for any players in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to claim and start using as Eivor to kill their enemies. This weapon is the Einherjar Bow, a unique reward that you can’t earn in the game by playing. In this guide, we’ll cover how you can get your hands on it and start firing arrows in style.

How to geet the Einherjar Bow

Screenshot by Gamepur

To pick the Einherjar Bow up, you need to link your Ubisoft Connect account to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. You can do this through the Ubisoft Connect option in the main menu. Once you’ve connected your account, select the rewards tab, and the Einherjar Bow should appear at the top. When you go into it, you’ll be able to press the Get it Now button and claim it for your account.

To equip the Einherjar Bow, exit the Ubisoft Connect menu and jump back into your campaign save file. The bow will appear as a new item for you to equip, and you’ll be able to select it from the loadout menu when you first gain control of Eivor.