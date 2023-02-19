How to get the Fashionably Feathered hairstyle in Final Fantasy XIV

One of the best pastimes of Final Fantasy XIV not often found in other popular MMOs is the inclusion of new hairstyles for your character as rewards across the many new expansions and patches that release over time. Several unlockable hairstyles have become extremely popular among the community, and there are quite a few that are not hard to get. The Fashionably Feathered hairstyle in Final Fantasy XIV is easy to unlock as long as you don’t mind doing a bit of PvP for enough Wolf Marks to purchase it.

Where to purchase the Modern Aesthetics – Fashionably Feathered hairstyle in Final Fantasy XIV

The Modern Aesthetics – Fashionably Feathered item is what you need to obtain in order to unlock this hairstyle. This can be done over the course of a day or two by queueing for Frontlines or competing in Crystalline Conflict.

In order to purchase the unlock, you will need to earn 18,000 Wolf Marks by partaking in PvP content. This seems daunting, but Wolf Marks tend to come easily. It doesn’t matter what type of content you do within PvP and you don’t even have to win. You can do unranked or ranked Crystalline Conflict as well. The Frontline daily roulette also gives a good chunk of Wolf Marks toward your goal. If you are diligent you should be able to require the necessary amount of currency in a few days.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have enough Wolf Marks, you must simply visit the Mark Quartermaster at coordinates (X: 4.4 Y: 6.0) in The Wolves’ Den Pier. You will find the Modern Aesthetics – Fashionably Feathered item under the Wolf Marks (Other) category and Miscellaneous subcategory. Trade the 18,000 Marks and use the item to unlock it. Most hairstyles are only unlocked for the character that uses the item, so you will have to do this on every character that you want to have the hairstyle.

Unlocking the hairstyle does not automatically change your character’s hair. You must visit the Aesthetician by using the Crystal Bell at any Inn room. Furthermore, unlocking a hairstyle for the character also unlocks it as an option for your retainers.

Recently, Fashionably Feathered has been added to the hair options for Viera and Hrothgar characters. This has been a popular request since the release of these two races.