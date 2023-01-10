There are powerful weapons waiting for you to find while playing Final Fantasy XIV. These weapons appear in multiple locations, and how to add them to your growing collection will vary, with some requiring you to work alongside a crafter or to complete a piece of difficult content. The Flamecloaked Weapon Coffer is one of the more challenging rewards you receive. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Flamecloaked Weapon Coffer in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to find the Flamecloaked Weapon Coffer in Final Fantasy XIV

The Flamecloaked Weapon Coffer can drop during the Mount Ordeals (Extreme) trial. It contains a Flamecloaked weapon that you can earn for your character. The weapon will always be the current job of the character you’re using. However, while it guarantees a weapon for your character, you will be rolling to try and get it against everyone else you also completed the trial with. There’s a one out of eight chance that you get the Flamecloaked Weapon Coffer, which means you have a good chance of not walking away with this reward.

Related: How to get the Lynx of Righteous Fire mount in Final Fantasy XIV

Even though you might not walk away with the coffer, by completing the Extreme trial, you do unlock Flamecloaked Archfiend Totems. If you receive enough of them, bring them to Nesvaaz in Radz-at-Han at coordinates (X:10.6, Y:10.0), and exchange them for the weapon of your choice. It does require multiple completions of the Mount Ordeals (Extreme) trial to earn enough of these Totems.

If you’re looking to unlock the Mount Ordeals (Extreme) trial, complete the standard version of this trial by working your way through the Main Scenario Quests for Endwalker Patch 6.3. After finishing this trial once, make your way to Old Sharlayan and speak with the Wandering Minstrel. Sharing your tale unlocks the Extreme version of this a trial, a far more difficult encounter than the standard version.