How to get the Freedom Isle Island Token

In Lost Ark, there are 95 Island Tokens to collect in the game. These Island Tokens can be collected and then turned into an NPC at Opher, the Lonely Island. Collecting all 95 Island Tokens will reward you with a breadth of different rewards, including Stat Potions, Skill Point Potions, Mounts, etc.

The Freedom Isle Island Token is available through a method of Exchange. To get this token, visit Freedom Isle and talk to a merchant. Here is the location of Freedom Isle:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you arrive at Freedom Isle, you need to locate a merchant who appears at the end of the island. You’ll also need 60,000 Pirate Coins to buy the token. Note: the merchant spawn is not consistent, and she will appear completely at random. As you visit the island to collect the token, make sure you have 60,000 Pirate Coins and are ready to visit again if the merchant is not there.

A good tip is to use a Bifrost point and set it at the merchant location. You can visit the island daily afterward and see if the merchant is available to buy from. The island also has a merchant that sells the following items:

8th Giant Heart 4,000 Gienah Coin Emote: Roar 3,360 Gienah Coin Emote: Taunt 3,360 Gienah Coin Sail Glyph: Honor 500 Gienah Coin

Here is the location of the merchant who sells the Island Token. Her name is Enigmatic Rosa:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here is the location of the merchant who sells the 8th Giant Heart:

Screenshot by Gamepur

As the merchant spawns randomly, you may want to consider saving this token for the very end, or when you have enough Pirate Coins. Be sure to turn in the token to Opher, The Lonely Island as soon as you collect it.