How to get the Frontier Outfits in Final Fantasy XIV

There are several outfits and appearance items you can give your characters in Final Fantasy XIV. In patch 5.5, the Frontier Outfit was added to the game, and players can now go out of their way to farm an item to add this exclusive attire to their wardrobe. All of these items can be crafted by leatherworking and weavers, which require specific materials. These items are gender-locked, but they are dyeable, and you can place them up for auction on the market board.

Crafting the Frontier Outfits

The best way to reliable acquire the Frontier Outfits is to have them crafted. Here are all of the pieces of each outfit for male and female characters and their material requirements.

Male Frontier Outfit Frontier Hat (1 Frontier Cloth, 3 Saffron Cloth) – Weaver Frontier Jacket (2 Frontier Cloth, 3 Thylacoleo Leather, and 1 Saffron Cloth) – Leatherworker Frontier Trousers (1 Frontier Cloth, 3 Saffron Cloth, and 1 Thylacoleo Leather) – Weaver Frontier Shoes (1 Frontier Cloth, 2 Thylacoleo Leather, and 1 Silver Beech Lumber) – Leatherworker

Female Frontier Outfit Frontier Ribbon (1 Frontier Cloth, 3 Saffron Cloth) – Weaver Frontier Dress (2 Frontier Cloth, 4 Saffron Cloth) – Weaver Frontier Dress Gloves (1 Frontier Cloth, 3 Saffron Cloth) – Weaver Frontier Pumps (1 Frontier Cloth, 2 Thylacoleo Leather, and 1 Silver Beech Lumber) – Leatherworker



You’ll need a weaver and a leatherworker to have you craft the various items. All of the items in the outfit are made from Frontier Cloth, Saffron Cloth, Thylacoleo Leather, and Silver Beech Lumber. Of the four materials, the Frontier Cloth is likely the toughest to locate. A master weaver makes saffron Cloth from raindrop cotton balls, gardenia fruit, lightning cluster, and wind cluster. The Thylacoleo Leather is made from Thylacoleo skin by a master leatherworker. Silver Beech Lumber is created by a master carpenter who combines silver beech logs and horsetail.

For those looking for Frontier Cloth, the only way to find it is by completing level 80 maps, the Timeworn Zonureskin Maps. You can complete these maps or purchase Frontier Cloth from the market board, but it’s a material that has been ranged to be worth roughly 6 million gil, or so. We highly recommend you complete the maps instead.

Purchasing the Frontier Outfits on the Market Board

Each of the items in the outfit can be put up for auction on the Market Board. However, this likely the most expensive method to obtain the outfit as each item can cost nearly 3 million gil. It’s likely because how expensive Frontier Cloth can be, and hard it can be to find this material.

You’re better off working on each piece unless you have a large pocket full of gil you’re willing to set aside to add the Frontier Outfit to your collection.