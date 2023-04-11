How to unlock the Eren Jaeger skin in Fortnite

Epic Games knew what it was doing by putting Eren Jaeger from Attack on Titan front and center in the first promotional image for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. This character is beloved by many, and now you have a chance to unlock the Eren Jaeger skin to immortalize him in your profile. This guide explains how to complete all the required quests and unlock the Eren Jaeger Skin, so you don’t need to wait for a second longer than necessary before playing as your favorite anime star.

How to complete all Eren Jaeger quests in Fortnite

There are eight quests in total that you must complete before you can unlock the Eren Jaeger skin in Fortnite. Below, we’ve listed each of them and explained how to complete them as quickly as possible.

How to visit Guard Towers

Screenshot by Gamepur

To visit Guard Towers in Fortnite, you must visit five of the seven Guard Towers that have been added to the map in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. We found that the best way to do this is to track the quest from the menu and then follow the icons on the map. There’s a cluster of four Guard Towers in the upper left-hand side of the map that will help you smash this quest out in one match. This is how you’ll complete the easiest Eren Jaeger quest to complete in Fortnite, ‘Do not repeat the tragedy of Utgard Castle.’

How to search Scout Regiment Footlockers

Screenshot by Gamepur

To search Scout Regiment Footlockers, you need to find them and open them as you would Chests in Fortnite. Scout Regiment Footlockers appear inside buildings at named locations all across the map. They’re larger than Chests and have the iconic Scout Regiment symbol from Attack on Titan on top. When you open them, you’ll have a chance to find two of the crossover items from the anime series.

How to destroy structures with a Thunder Spear

Screenshot by Gamepur

To destroy structures with Thunder Spears, you need to find Thunder Spears and then fire them at any houses or other structures you can find on the map in Fortnite. We suggest entering a building and firing at a corner. This will cause maximum damage and progress the quest as fast as possible.

Where to find Thunder Spears

You can find Thunder Spears in Scout Regiment Footlockers. You only have a chance of finding a few Thunder Spears in each one, so search as many as you can if you’re trying to complete a quest or arm yourself for a fight.

How to swing from three different trees in a row using ODM Gear

Screenshot by Gamepur

To swing from three different trees in a row using ODM Gear, get yourself some ODM Gear. Once you’ve got it equipped, you need to find a group of trees that are pretty close together. Aim the ODM Gear at the nearest tree and attack. This will see you launch at the tree, swipe, and leap. As soon as the first attack is over, aim at a different tree and attack again. Do this three times in a row, and you’ll complete this quest because you’ll have swung between the group of trees using Attack on Titan‘s most recognizable accessory.

Where to find ODM Gear

You can find ODM Gear in Fortnite by searching Scout Regiment Footlockers. These are dotted around the map and give you a chance to find either Thunder Spears or ODM Gear. Search each one you encounter, and you’ll soon find the item you’re after.

This guide will be added to as more information becomes available.