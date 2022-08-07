How to get the Handmade Rifle plans in Fallout 76

When you start your journey in the wastelands of Appalachia in Fallout 76, you know nothing of the powerful weapons you will eventually get your hands on. There are weapons that shoot electricity, ones that fire off radiation-coated slugs, and then there are the ones that simply fire bullets. The Handmade Rifle may be a rather standard weapon when compared to some of the other high-powered guns in the game, but it is one of the most powerful. Make sure you get your hands on the plans for it before it’s too late.

How to get the Handmade Rifle plans

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can get the Handmade Rifle plans from a lot of different sources. Unfortunately, none of the sources are guaranteed drops and it may take you a while to find the plans for the weapon. Check the following areas for the plans:

Containers in Toxic Valley

The plans can appear in various areas where plans tend to spawn in the Toxic Valley

Can be a reward in the Daily Ops mission for players who are between levels 15 and 49

Has a 10% chance to be awarded from the Patrol Duty mission

Outside of searching for the weapon plans, you can also purchase them from a few different vendors around the map. You cannot purchase the weapon plans until you are at least level 15. The best vendors to go to for the plans are the Free States and Shopping Mall vendors in Whitespring Resort. You can also purchase the plans from the vendor in Watoga Station. Keep in mind that the plans for the Handmade Rifle are labeled as the Handmade Gun plans.

Related: How to get the Radium Rifle plans in Fallout 76

How to craft the Handmade Rifle

Like other weapons in the game, the Handmade Rifle can be crafted at any weapons workbench in the wastelands. You will need the following materials to craft the Handmade Rifle:

8 Adhesive

7 Copper

9 Gears

7 Oil

13 Screws

15 Springs

15 Steel

12 Wood

Keep in mind that these are the crafting materials needed to craft the weapon at its highest level. You can start building Handmade Rifles at level 15. Like most weapons that you craft in the game, you can also get the modes for the Handmade Rifle by scrapping rifles that you build.