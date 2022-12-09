How to start Spire of the Watcher dungeon in Destiny 2

The Spire of the Watcher is a Vex-based dungeon in Destiny 2. You’ll have the chance to run through it with a small team of Seraphs, attempting to breach the defenses and eliminate the Vex as they hold the facility. The dungeon provides plenty of notable loot, but you’ll want to start it before you drop in with your team. Here’s what you need to know about how to start the Spire of the Watcher dungeon in Destiny 2.

Where to find the Spire of the Watcher quest in Destiny 2

The Spire of the Watcher dungeon will be available to everyone. However, while the release trailer has come out, no one can play the Spire of the Watcher dungeon right now. It will go live when the daily reset for Destiny 2 happens on Friday, starting at 12 PM ET. When it resets, make sure to update your Destiny 2 client, and you can find the quest when it goes live. We’re left wondering what to do next until that drops.

There have been a handful of leaks surrounding this dungeon, which have been confirmed from the Bungie team. The cosmetics will be more cowboy based, and the exotic bow, the Hierarchy of Needs, will be one of the rewards you can earn, but there will be a low chance of acquiring it. You will need to run the dungeons several times to grab it potentially. You’ll want to repeat it with your preferred Destiny 2.

We’ll be updating this guide when everything goes live later today.