How to get the Hypnos’ Eyes Island Token in Lost Ark

In Lost Ark, there are 95 Island Tokens to collect in the game. These Island Tokens can be collected and then turned into an NPC at Opher, the Lonely Island. Collecting all 95 Island Tokens will reward you with a breadth of different rewards, including Stat Potions, Skill Point Potions, Mounts, etc.

The Hypnos’ Eyes Island Token is available through a method of Rapport. To get this token, visit Hypnos’ Eyes and find the NPC on the island with a Rapport. Here is the location of Hypnos’ Eyes, which is located just above the continent Punika.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get the Hypnos’ Eyes token, you need to find the NPC Blue-Eyed Calvasus. To get the Hypnos’ Eyes Island Token, you just need to level up his Rapport to the highest level. You can level up his affinity every day until you obtain the Island Token. Give some gifts to him to make the process go by quicker. There are plenty of other islands where you need to level up NPCs using Rapport, so focus on one island at a time.

Screenshot by Gamepur

That’s all you need to know about getting the Hypnos’ Eyes Island Token in Lost Ark! Be sure to visit this island if you need the Hypnos’ Eyes token.