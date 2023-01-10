How to get the Iron Hatchet in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV’s Island Sanctuary feature is a popular form of casual content for players to kick back and enjoy the quiet life. Players can venture forth and collect a bunch of different materials to improve their island and earn rewards. However, in order to obtain these items you are going to need to craft some tools. One of the higher end tools is the Islekeeps’ Iron Hatchet, and it is not too difficult to craft provided that you are up to date on the content.

How to craft the Islekeeps’ Iron Hatchet in Final Fantasy XIV

In order to craft the Islekeeps’ Iron Hatchet, you are going to need to do the grind to Rank 10 for Island Sanctuary. This is a slow process. Island Sanctuary currently goes up to Rank 12, and new items are unlocked when reaching certain milestones.

To level up your island, you need to gather while crafting different items to unlock new quests around the sanctuary. Your workshop crafts, crops, and animals also provide consistent experience and can be automated for the week.

When you reach Rank 10 for your Island Sanctuary and have crafted all previous tools, the option to make the Islekeeps’ Iron Hatchet will open up. You need to gather the following materials:

3 Island Log – (X: 20, Y: 23)

2 Island Iron Ore – (X: 26, Y: 20)

3 Island Quartz – (X: 22, Y: 16)

If you do not yet have flying unlocked on your island, you can find a few Island Quartz nodes around the Iron Ore, but the easiest spot is definitely listed above.

Crafting the Islekeeps’ Iron Hatchet unlocks the ability to harvest the following materials:

Island Wood Opal from Mahogany Trees

Island Beehive Chips from Apple Trees

Island Coconuts from Palm Trees

Island Resin from Tualong Trees

Multicolor Islebloom from nodes on island ledges reached by flying.

These items are all valuable for certain workshop crafts as you continue to earn rewards and level up your island.