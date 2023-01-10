Where to find a Tiger on your Island Sanctuary in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV’s Island Sanctuary feature has proven to be quite popular among fans who just wish to kick back and enjoy the quiet life. Raising animals for crafting materials is a huge part of the Island Sanctuary experience, and Square Enix will add additional creatures to find over time. Some of these animals are notoriously rare to spawn and require specific triggers before they will appear. One such ferocious creature is the tiger. Here’s where you can find a tiger on your Island Sanctuary.

How to find a tiger on your Island Sanctuary in Final Fantasy XIV

The tiger is a stealthy creature of the jungle so of course it will only rarely appear in the palm forest area of the island. Players who wish to tame it do not need to have flying unlocked on their Island Sanctuary before hunting this beast.

The tiger is found at (X: 15, Y: 14). However, it will not always be at this location. In order for it to spawn, your Island Sanctuary must be experiencing the Fair Skies weather effect between the time period of 6:00 PM and 9:00 PM Eorzea time. Eorzea time is the game world’s clock. It is considered a medium beast and can only be captured with a Makeshift Restraint.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is a fairly small window to catch this creature, and getting Fair Skies during it is not always easy. To help with this, players utilize outside websites that monitor the Island Sanctuary’s upcoming weather and give a heads up on when the beast will spawn. The most popular monitor is found here.

The tiger will provide players with fangs and a rare chance at fur when collecting from it at the pasture. Feeding it Premium Island Greenfeed once a day will give it a much higher chance to provide fur. These items are useful in crafting at the workshop.