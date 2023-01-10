Final Fantasy XIV has multiple mounts you can add to your collection, rotating through them as you play the game. Many mounts are cosmetic items to show your progression in the game and how many feats you’ve completed, going up against the more difficult trials and overcoming them. The Pinky mount can be difficult to track down, but it gives you an adorable pink elephant to ride. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Pinky mount in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to get the Pinky mount in Final Fantasy XIV – Pink elephant

You unlock the Pinky mount by speaking with Nesvaaz in Radz-at-Han. This is a vendor you regularly want to track down and talk with while playing the game and is likely a familiar face for you to encounter for anyone who has been periodically completing the many post-Endwalker alliance raid dungeons. He has the Pinky identification key for sale and is willing to offer it to you in exchange for three Exciting Tonics.

Exciting Tonics are a rare resource you’re only going to find in the Excitatron 6000 realm. The only way to access the Excitatron 6000 is by locating Timeworn Kumbhiraskin Maps, which are not new to Final Fantasy XIV. These can appear by completing Botanist, Fishing, or Mining tasks in the Ultima Thule region, which occurs exclusively in the Endwalker expansion. There’s also a chance to earn them by completing the Wondrous Tails and earning nine seals.

When you have a Timeworn Kumbhiraskin Map, complete with a handful of friends. Upon reaching the final treasure chest at the end of the map, there’s a chance for a portal to appear, and you can make your way into the Excitatron 6000 realm and you might receive Exciting Tonics for completing this content. You will need to receive three and bring them to Nesvaaz in Radz-at-Han.