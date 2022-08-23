How to get the Island Eggplant Knight in Final Fantasy XIV

The Island Eggplant Knight is a mount you can ride in Final Fantasy XIV. It’s an oversized vegetable that will serve as your loyal companion as you explore the game, making it easier to get from one place to another. Although it might not be the most elegant mount, the Island Eggplant Knight is one of three unique mounts you can add to your collection that looks like each other. Collect all three to show off to your friends. This guide covers getting the Island Eggplant Knight in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to get the Island Eggplant Knight in Final Fantasy XIV

You can only unlock the Island Eggplant Knight mount by working on your Island Sanctuary. You can unlock this location after you’ve completed all the Endwalker expansion Main Scenario Quests and you’ve completed Endwalker. After you’ve done this, make your way to Old Sharlayan, and speak with the Clueless Crier at coordinates (X:11.9, Y:11.0). They will have a quest for you called Seeking Sanctuary, which is what you will need to complete to access your Island Sanctuary.

Related: How to allow others on your Island Sanctuary in Final Fantasy XIV

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach your island, you must complete a series of tasks called visions. These will grant your Seafarer’s Cowries a unique currency for your Island Sanctuary. Each time you complete a vision, you gain more Seafarer’s Cowries, and eventually, you can visit the vendors inside of your cabin to exchange them. You will need to acquire 12,000 Seafarer’s Cowries, which is no easy task for you to complete as you work through these tasks on your Island Sanctuary.

It will take time to acquire enough Seafarer’s Cowries to unlock the Island Eggplant Knight, along with the other collectibles available from these vendors. You can spend as much time as you want on your Island Sanctuary.