How to get the Katsuki Bakugo skin in Fortnite

Four characters from My Hero Academia just burst into Fortnite: Ochaco Uraraka, All Might, Izuku Midioriya, and Katsuki Bakugo. While he’s not exactly a bad guy, Katsuki Bakugo is an arrogant, annoying, obnoxious character who’s a hero nonetheless. His superpowers are all about all-out-attack, and he has supreme physical strength, as well as the ability to create explosions. He’s just the same as any other character in Fortnite though, although the Katsuki Bakugo skin is one of only few that have switchable styles.

Related: How to rescue Training Dummies from the water in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

How to unlock the Katsuki Bakugo skin in Fortnite

Of the four My Hero Academia skins available in the Item Shop, Katsuki Bakugo is one of cheapest. You can buy it individually for 1,500 V-Bucks, which makes it cheaper than the skins of All Might and Izuku Midioriya. However, a better value deal might be to buy the Class 1-A Bundle, which includes the Katsuki Bakugo skin, as well as those of Izuku Midoriya and Ochaco Uraraka, and is available for 2,800 V-Bucks for a limited time (its normal price is 4,600 V-Bucks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Grenade Backpack back bling is also included when you buy the Katsuki Bakugo skin individually. And, whether you buy it individually or as part of the Class 1-A Bundle, the Katsuki Bakugo skin has two switchable styles: the Katsuki Bakugo style and the Hero Style style. You can choose which style you want in the Locker.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As well as the Katsuki Bakugo skin, the Class 1-A Bundle also includes skins for Ochaco Uraraka and Izuku Midoriya (while All Might has a bundle of his own), as well as the All Might Collectible back bling, the Grenade Backpack back bling, the Uravity Booster back bling, and the Izuku’s Quirk built-in emote, which allows you to swap outfit styles on the fly.