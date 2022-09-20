How to get the Kingslayer Title in Destiny 2
Rise above the King.
The Kingslayer title in Destiny 2 will be a crowning achievement for many players. You’ll earn it by completing every triumph associated with the King’s Fall raid, where you and a fireteam of Guardians will take down Oryx, the Taken King. You must complete the King’s Fall raid multiple times to earn every triumph. This guide covers all King’s Fall raid triumphs and how to get the Kingslayer Title in Destiny 2.
How to complete all King’s Fall Raid titles, Kingslayer Title
There are 21 triumphs you need to complete to earn the Kingslayer Title in the King’s Fall raid. Two of them have the same name, King’s Fall. Five of the triumphs can only be completed on the Master Difficulty: The Grass is Always Greener, Devious Thievery, Gaze Amaze, Under Construction, and Hands Off.
This covers all King’s Fall Triumphs you need to complete in Destiny 2.
- Brand Buster: Complete the Warpriest encounter while never letting the same player obtain the Brand until everyone else has
- Controlled Dunks: Complete the Hall of Souls encounter while never letting the same players deposit relics until everyone else has
- Court of Jesters: Complete all encounters in King’s Fall with a full fireteam of Clanmates
- Devious Thievery: Complete the Warpriest encounter on Master difficulty and make sure to steal the Brand from the holder within five seconds of picking up the brand
- Gaze Amaze: Complete the Golgoroth encounter on Master difficulty and make sure the person who switches gazes is standing in the pool of light with other players
- Hands Off: Complete the Oryx encounter on Master difficulty, and make sure the players do not defeat the same Light-eating Ogres or Knights before the end of the encounter
- Hive Mind: Complete all encounters in King’s Fall with a full fireteam of the same class
- King of Kings: Complete all encounter challenges in the Master tier of King’s Fall
- King’s Fall: Complete any version of the King’s Fall raid, and earn all triumphs from the King’s Fall raid
- King’s Ransom: Loot al hidden chests in the King’s Fall raid
- One True King: Complete the Master tier of King’s Fall raid
- Overwhelming Power: Complete the Oryx encounter by detonating enough bombs to trigger the last stand in the same round
- Overzealous: Complete the Totems encounter while never allowing more than one player to stand near a Totem
- Spark of Defiance: Complete all encounters in the King’s Fall raid with a full fireteam of Arc subclasses:
- Sunburst: Complete all encounters in the King’s Fall raid with a full fireteam of Solar subclasses
- Taking Turns: Complete the Golgoroth encounter while never letting the same player taunt Golgoroth until everyone else has also done so
- The Abyssal Society: Complete all encounters in the King’s Fall raid with a full fireteam of Void subclasses
- The Floor is Lava: Complete the Daughters of Oryx encounter while never letting a Torn Between Dimensions player touch the ground
- The Grass is Always Greener: Complete the Totems encounter while never grabbing the same buff twice
- Under Construction: Complete the Daughters of Oryx challenge and make sure no one stands on the same plate during this encounter