The Kingslayer title in Destiny 2 will be a crowning achievement for many players. You’ll earn it by completing every triumph associated with the King’s Fall raid, where you and a fireteam of Guardians will take down Oryx, the Taken King. You must complete the King’s Fall raid multiple times to earn every triumph. This guide covers all King’s Fall raid triumphs and how to get the Kingslayer Title in Destiny 2.

How to complete all King’s Fall Raid titles, Kingslayer Title

There are 21 triumphs you need to complete to earn the Kingslayer Title in the King’s Fall raid. Two of them have the same name, King’s Fall. Five of the triumphs can only be completed on the Master Difficulty: The Grass is Always Greener, Devious Thievery, Gaze Amaze, Under Construction, and Hands Off.

This covers all King’s Fall Triumphs you need to complete in Destiny 2.