How to get the Knife of Dallwun dagger in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla crossover story in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey added a brand new island to explore, Korfu, and a small collection of new weapons to collect and arm Kassandra with. One of these weapons can make the game much more challenging and strips the mechanics back to the days of the classic Assassin’s Creed games. This guide covers how to get this weapon, the Knife of Dallwun, and what makes it so unique.

Complete the first quest

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Knife of Dallwun is a reward you’ll pick up as you complete the first quest in the crossover story, No Rest for the Misthios. This quest will take you to a few locations and see Kassandra get captured. However, once you break free, you’ll beat up a bunch of pirates and claim this weapon as a reward. It’s impossible to miss, but you may not want to equip it straight away.

Knife of Dallwun stats

Screenshot by Gamepur

The stats on the Knife of Dallwun are what makes it so attractive. You get +9% to Assassin damage, +4% to Warrior damage, and the unique perk allows you to instantly assassinate all enemies at the weapon’s level or below, but your health is restricted to 25%. The weapon drops at your current level, so it can apply to you regardless of how strong the enemies are. The result is that you have a sliver of health, but, just like in the early Assassin’s Creed games, you can assassinate any enemy at your level in one hit. This means that you can move across rooftops and through grass taking enemies down without fearing that they’ll get up and fight you. While it’s not for everyone, picking this weapon up early in the game would certainly make for an interesting playthrough.