Sons of the Forest does not give you any directions on where to find a specific item. Instead, you need to search around the forest yourself. While you will acquire different firearms from various spots, you can also upgrade them using attachments. As for the Laser Sight, you can attach it to the Pistol or Shotgun. To help you acquire it, we’ve put together a guide on how to get the Laser Sight in Sons of the Forest.

Where to find the Laser Sight in Sons of the Forest

The Laser Sight isn’t out in the open, instead, you’ll need to head inside a bunker. To access it, you will need to dig the ground. For this purpose, you need to acquire the Shovel first. This item allows you to dig and access hidden locations and items. With the Shovel in your inventory, you must make your way to one of the green dots on the map. You can see the exact one in the image below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you reach the spot, you must get in between the golf carts. You need to dig on the spot where the Shovel icon appears. Once done, you can access the bunker, which has the Laser Sight attachment inside it. Grab it and make sure to loot the items in the surroundings before getting out.

It is important to remember that you can not attach the Laser Sight to the Pistol or Shotgun without the Rail attachment. The Pistol Rail can be found on the west side of the forest, while the search for the Shotgun Rail will take you to the southeast section. With the Rail attached to your weapon, you can combine the Laser Sight with it. For those wondering, the Laser Sight improves the overall aim of the weapon.