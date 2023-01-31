How to get the Leafman Head in Final Fantasy XIV

Custom Deliveries are a form of content in Final Fantasy XIV for players who enjoy earning fun rewards through crafting and gathering. Each week, players can turn in a certain amount of crafts or materials requested by a specific NPC to rank up over time. Upon reaching max rank, the player will unlock some goodies. Anden is one such NPC that offers worthwhile rewards. Here is how to get the Leafman Head from Anden in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to find the Leafman Head glamour in Final Fantasy XIV

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Leafman Head is a reward from completing the quest A Labor of Love. This quest is only available after achieving the max of Rank 5 with the Anden Custom Delivery NPC. You can find him at (X:16.5, Y:33.9) in Il Mheg.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After reaching Rank 5, players will open up a follow up quest from Anden called Every Anden of the Rainbow. He will request your presence in The Rak’tika Greatwood at coordinates (X:30 Y:22). Click the destination spot to see a cutscene. Anden will then ask you to meet him back in Il Mheg.

After turning the quest in, the pixie Eo Tyr next to Anden will offer the A Labor of Leaf quest. You don’t have to do much from here. Simply speak to the Another Anden NPC located just to the east of you on a hill at (X:15.5, Y:33.5). This will complete the quest and give you the Leafman Head item, which can be worn to disguise your face as a lovely bush with a blank stare. As an added bonus, players also receive the Anden III mount for their troubles.

Unlocking Anden as a Custom Delivery NPC in Final Fantasy XIV

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to start the process to unlock the Leafman Head glamour, players will need to unlock Anden as a Custom Delivery NPC. To do so, find the random Supplicant Sheep near the Aetheryte in the Crystarium at (X:9.3 Y:11.3). It will offer the quest That’s So Aden to any Discipline of the Hand or Discipline of the Land job provided it is level 80. Players must also have completed the main scenario quest Endwalker and the quest Go West, Craftsman to see the quest. Talking to the sheep will then send the player to Il Mheg coordinates (X:16.5, Y:33.9) which is just southeast after teleporting to Lydha Lyran.

Related: How to unlock the custom delivery NPC Ameliance Leveilleur in Final Fantasy XIV

After viewing the cutscene here, the Anden Custom Deliveries are unlocked. Players can turn in crafts or collect materials to earn reputation with Anden. To see what he needs, open up the Timers menu and selecting Custom Deliveries. Materials can be purchased right next to Anden, and six deliveries can be made a week to rank up over time.