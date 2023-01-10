How to unlock the Custom Delivery NPC Anden in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV has a wide array of content for players to partake in that stretches past simple battles. For players who enjoy crafting and gathering, the addition of Custom Deliveries is always a treat. Disciplines of the Land and Disciplines of the Hand can access these NPCs and craft or gather materials to help them. Doing so is an easy way to level these crafts while also earning rewards. Anden is one such Custom Delivery NPC, and players will need to use their crafting and gathering skills to help him remember his true form. Here is how to get started in aiding Anden the leafman with Custom Deliveries.

Where to start the That’s So Anden quest in Final Fantasy XIV

Screenshot by Gamepur

Players will find a random Supplicant Sheep near the Aetheryte in the Crystarium at (X:9.3 Y:11.3). It will offer the quest That’s So Aden to any Discipline of the Hand or Discipline of the Land job provided it is level 80. Players must also have completed the main scenario quest Endwalker and the quest Go West, Craftsman to see the quest.

Talking to the sheep will give the player a letter that sends them to Il Mheg coordinates (X:16.5, Y:33.9) which is just southeast after teleporting to Lydha Lyran. It is there that the player will meet Anden, a leafman that can talk. He wishes to return to his true form from before the pixies transformed him, and so you must help him by providing Custom Deliveries to remind him of his old appearance.

Related: How to unlock the custom delivery NPC Ameliance Leveilleur in Final Fantasy XIV

At this point, the Anden Custom Deliveries are unlocked. Players can see what he needs by accessing their Timers menu and selecting Custom Deliveries. Materials can be purchased right next to Anden, and six deliveries can be made a week to rank up over time.