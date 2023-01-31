How to get the Anden III mount in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV has a wide array of content for players to partake in that stretches past simple battles. Custom Deliveries are one such treat. Anden is a new Custom Delivery NPC made available in Patch 6.3, and players will need to use their crafting and gathering skills to help him remember his true form. Achieving max rank with Anden will provide you with some worthwhile rewards, including a new mount. Here’s how to unlock the Anden III mount in Final Fantasy XIV.

How to get the Anden III Horn in Final Fantasy XIV

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get the Anden III mount players need to complete the quest A Labor of Love. This quest is only unlocked after achieving the max of Rank 5 with the Anden Custom Delivery NPC. You can find him at (X:16.5, Y:33.9) in Il Mheg.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After reaching Rank 5, players will gain access to a follow up quest from Anden called Every Anden of the Rainbow. Anden will ask the player to meet him in The Rak’tika Greatwood at coordinates (X:30 Y:22). Doing so will initiate a cutscene that furthers the character’s story. You can then return back to him in Il Mheg to complete the quest.

Once this is finished, the pixie Eo Tyr right next to Anden will offer the A Labor of Leaf quest. This doesn’t send you very far. All you need to do is speak to the Another Anden NPC located just to the east of you on a hill at (X:15.5, Y:33.5). Doing so will finish the quest and give you the Anden III Horn item, which can be used to add the mount to your collection. As an added bonus, players also receive the Leafman Head glamour for their troubles.

Unlocking Anden as a Custom Delivery NPC in Final Fantasy XIV

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to start the process to unlock the Anden III mount, players will need to unlock Anden as a Custom Delivery NPC. To do so, find the random Supplicant Sheep near the Aetheryte in the Crystarium at (X:9.3 Y:11.3). It will offer the quest That’s So Aden to any Discipline of the Hand or Discipline of the Land job provided it is level 80. Players must also have completed the main scenario quest Endwalker and the quest Go West, Craftsman to see the quest. Talking to the sheep will then send the player to Il Mheg coordinates (X:16.5, Y:33.9) which is just southeast after teleporting to Lydha Lyran.

After viewing the cutscene here, the Anden Custom Deliveries are unlocked. Players can turn in crafts or collect materials to earn reputation with Anden. To see what he needs, open up the Timers menu and selecting Custom Deliveries. Materials can be purchased right next to Anden, and six deliveries can be made a week to rank up over time.