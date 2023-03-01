How to get the Lovely Little Ladies’ Day Advertisement in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV’s Little Ladies’ Day event is in full swing for 2023. Little Ladies’ Day is an exclusive holiday to the world of Eorzea and is themed after the Japanese holiday Hinamatsuri. It arrives every year in March to provide some festivities for the fans. This year’s rewards include a new wall-mounted housing item called the Lovely Little Ladies’ Day Advertisement. Here’s how you can get the furnishing for yourself.

Where to find the Lovely Little Ladies’ Day Advertisement in FFXIV

In order to acquire the Lovely Little Ladies’ Day Advertisement, you are going to have to purchase it from a vendor hidden in plain sight in Ul’dah – Steps of Nald at coordinates x:10.4, y:8.6. She is only present while the Little Ladies’ Day event is active. This year, the event runs from Wednesday, March 1 at 12:00 AM PT until Wednesday, March 15 at 7:59 AM PT.

The Royal Handmaiden is just next to the Inheritance quest that is the main draw of the Little Ladies’ Day event festivities. She is easily disregarded compared to other event vendors because she is not indicated as a vendor in any way, and her name doesn’t stand out in the crowd of event NPCs. There is nothing during the event that leads you to her either.

The Lovely Little Ladies’ Day Advertisement can be purchased for 2500 gil from the Royal Handmaiden. This item is a wall-mounted furnishing that can be placed on the wall of your house or apartment. There is also no limit on the amount you can purchase during the event, but the item is untradeable.

Little Ladies’ Day has a few other rewards during the event. You can complete the Inheritance event quest found just next to the vendor to earn the Little Ladies’ Dance, or return to the Royal Handmaiden to purchase the Decisions Orchestrion Roll.