How to get the Decisions Orchestrion Roll in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV’s Little Ladies’ Day event has returned for 2023. Little Ladies’ Day is an exclusive holiday to the world of Eorzea and themed after the Japanese holiday Hinamatsuri. It arrives every year in March to provide a bit of fun for the fans. This year rewards include a new Orchestrion Roll called Decisions. Here’s how you can get the Decisions Orchestrion Roll for yourself.

Where to find the Decisions Orchestrion Roll in Final Fantasy XIV

In order to purchase the Decisions Orchestrion Roll, you are going to have to find the obscure event vendor, the Royal Handmaiden, in Ul’dah – Steps of Nald. She is only available during the Little Ladies’ Day event from Wednesday, March 1 at 12:00 AM PT until Wednesday, March 15 at 7:59 AM PT.

The Royal Handmaiden is found near the Little Ladies’ Day event festivities. Her exact coordinates are x:10.4, y:8.6. She is different from most event vendors as she is not marked on the map as one, and her name doesn’t hint that she sells anything. Nothing during the event directs you to her either.

The Decisions Orchestrion Roll can be purchased for 2500 gil. This item can then be learned via right clicking it in your bags, Once unlocked, the Orchestrion BGM will be forever placed in your Orchestrion Log as an available song to play via any Orchestrion in either an inn or interior housing item.

Little Ladies’ Day has a few other rewards during the event. You can complete the Inheritance event quest found just next to the vendor to earn the Little Ladies’ Day Dance, or return to the Royal Handmaiden to purchase the Lovely Little Ladies’ Advertisement wall-mounted housing item.