Final Fantasy XIV Little Ladies’ Day 2023 – start and end dates, level requirements, and rewards

Final Fantasy XIV always makes sure that there is something new for players to do during their seasonal events. Every year, a unique quest chain is added to the holiday content to keep it fresh and incentivize the masses to participate in the event. Little Ladies’ Day is an exclusive holiday to the world of Eorzea and themed after the Japanese holiday Hinamatsuri. It arrives every year in March to provide a bit of fun for the fans. Here is everything you need to know about 2023’s Little Ladies’ Day seasonal event in Final Fantasy XIV.

Final Fantasy XIV Little Ladies’ Day 2023 start and end dates

Final Fantasy XIV’s Little Ladies’ Day 2023 will begin on Wednesday, March 1 at 12:00 AM PT and last until Wednesday, March 15 at 7:59 AM PT.

How to start the Little Ladies’ Day 2023 quest in Final Fantasy XIV

The royal seneschal has a new event in mind to bring smiles to all the princesses of the realm. You can find him at (X:10.5, Y:8.6) in Ul’dah – Steps of Nald. Players must have a job at level 15 to partake in the Inheritance event quest.

Image via Square Enix

All Little Ladies’ Day 2023 rewards in Final Fantasy XIV

Little Ladies’ Day 2023 brings three new rewards to earn during the duration of the event:

A Little Ladies’ Dance emote

Decisions Orchestrion Roll

Lovely Little Ladies’ Day Advertisement wall-mounted housing item

Image via Square Enix

The emote is a reward from the Inheritance quest chain while the other two rewards are purchased from the Little Ladies’ Day event vendor. The event will also offer certain items added during previous iterations of the event via the same vendor.