How to get the Marker Stack in Find the Markers

While most Markers in Roblox Find the Markers have you searching for one collectible at a time, the Marker Stack requires you to find three to have them combine into a singular entity. To get started on your quest to discover this unique Marker, you must make your way to the left side of the Cave from Spawn. On one of the short rectangular ledges, you will encounter a Blue Marker claiming their friends are missing. To help them, you must search for a Yellow Marker, a Red Marker, and Green Marker on the Mainland map.

Yellow Marker Location for Marker Stack in Roblox Find the Markers

Screenshot by Gamepur

To find the Yellow Marker for the Marker Stack in Roblox Find the Markers, head to the large cabin in the Snow Biome near Candyland. Go up the stairs and enter the doorway. Inside, you will discover the Yellow Marker sitting to the right of the fireplace. After touching the collectible, it will immediately disappear without any notification. You do not need to fret since this indicates it has been teleported back to the Blue Marker’s location.

Red Marker Location for Marker Stack in Roblox Find the Markers

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next, the Marker Stack’s Red Marker is lying on the eastern edge behind the Factory in Roblox Find the Markers. First, make your way across the black asphalt-covered clearing to the rear of the Factory’s building. Carefully walk on the narrow pathway and jump over the Winning Marker to encounter the Red Marker near the ledge.

Green Marker Location for Marker Stack in Roblox Find the Markers

Screenshot by Gamepur

The last collectible in Roblox you must find for the Marker Stack quest is the Green Marker, which is located in the Forest. This Marker sits atop a tree near the pond in the back of this biome. To reach it, you have two options. You can climb onto the Happy House’s rooftop to access the Marker from an elevated hill, or you can cross the green ropes atop the trees accessible via a path near the cemetery. After collecting the Green Marker, return to the Blue Marker to find the Marker Stack in Roblox Find the Markers.