How to get the Malding Marker in Find the Markers

True to its name, the Malding Marker is an Insane collectible in Roblox Find the Markers that might cause you to “mald” if specific steps are not taken. For those unfamiliar with the term, malding is an internet expression meaning “mad and bald,” typically referring to someone losing hair over being so stressed from failing in a video game. However, such a negative concept should not dissuade you from attempting to find the Malding Marker, as it is actually easier to obtain than you might imagine.

Finding the Malding Marker in Roblox Find the Markers

The Malding Marker is located in the Clouds biome in Roblox Find the Markers. If you are new or need to remember how to access this biome, the procedure is relatively straightforward. Starting from Spawn, head to the Happy House in the Forest. Jump onto the right side of the porch fence and boost yourself once more to the right to grapple the wooden boards on the side of the building. Climb onto the roof and walk to the chimney. Jump onto the shadowy platforms above the chimney to access the Clouds. Remember, reaching the top platform to enter the biome is not necessary; you only must get to the second-top platform and jump once vertically to trigger your teleportation.

Once you are in the Clouds, your next step for finding the Malding Marker in Roblox Find the Markers is leaping off the ledge near the Cloud Marker. The Cloud Marker is lying behind where you spawned into the biome. Stand at the farthest point of the ledge facing the direction of the Mainland’s Mountain and leap to the cloud below. As long as you jump from this spot, you will always land on the target platform. Next, jump across once more to another cloud directly ahead.

If you zoom out the camera from your position, you will notice that the Malding Marker in Roblox Find the Markers is directly beneath your feet. To reach this upside-down Marker, you must implement the following strategy. First, turn off Sprint to ensure your character is walking during movement. Jump up to position yourself to be facing to the right. Slightly hop to the edge until one foot is hanging in midair. Jump again and move to the Marker while falling. After a second delay, a pop-up notification will appear, congratulating you for finding the Malding Marker in Find the Markers.