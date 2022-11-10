While visiting Vanaheim in God of War Ragnarok, Lunda, Brok’s friend, will ask if you’re willing to seek out broken armor pieces for her. These armor pieces are scattered throughout the Vanaheim forest, but if you can find them, she will repair them for you and create some high-quality armor. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Lunda’s Broken Bracers in God of War Ragnarok.

How to get Lunda’s Broken Bracers in God of War Ragnarok

You will need to go further down the River Delta in Vanaheim, deep in the forest. Far south on the river, a large stone wall is blocking your path, preventing you from advancing forward. You can visit the Cliffside Ruins, and clear out the enemies at that location. Once you’ve done that, climb to the second level, and stand at the center, using Sigil Arrows to reach the brambles wrapping around the gold chains to lower it and reach the top. At the top, there will be a glyph you can use your chisel on to summon a series of runes, lowering the large stone wall.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you’ve done this, return to the River Delta, travel south until you reach the Goddess Falls, and then take a left. A small pathway will take you to a region called The Veiled Passage. From there, you will to traverse through the ruins and fight through the Reavers in the caves. Close to the end of the caves, you’ll find the broken bracers inside of a chest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can bring these back to Lunda anytime, and she can repair them for you. Alternatively, Brok or Sindri can repair them, but you will need to be at their shop to craft them.