How to get the Mushroom Marker in Find the Markers

Hidden beneath the dank and murky Swamp of the Washable Kingdom resides the Mushroom Marker in Roblox Find the Markers. Typically, you will drop down into the void and teleport back to the spawn point if you attempt to go for a swim in the ponds of the Swamp. However, there is a secret obby underneath the ground that you can only see from a specific camera angle. To start your search for the Mushroom Marker, you must enter the Washable Kingdom, a realm accessible via the ghost ladder on the clock tower of The Mainland’s Abandoned City.

Finding the Mushroom Marker in Roblox Find the Markers

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have arrived in Periwinkle Field, go past the Time Pillars on the right to enter the Swamp biome in Roblox Find the Markers. Stand on the western edge of the first pond in the marsh and turn your camera perspective to view the space directly beneath the water. If your device’s brightness settings in Roblox are not too low, you should be able to make out the silhouette of a rectangular platform. This platform marks the start of the short obby below the ground that leads to the Mushroom Marker in Roblox Find the Markers.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Change your character’s speed to “Walk” and carefully drop down onto the obby hidden beneath the pond. You can then jump across the three rectangular blocks to reach the Mushroom Marker in Roblox Find the Markers. From our testing, both the Walk and Sprint speeds in Roblox are fine to use when leaping across each gap. However, if you are struggling to get across the spaces due to lag, we recommend turning Sprint on and following a route that removes the need to jump. For the first block, run across the right edge’s gap and perform the same skipping action on the far-left side of the second platform. This method lets you effortlessly reach the Mushroom Marker in Roblox Find the Markers.