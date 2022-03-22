How to get the Mythic Huntmaster Saber’s Thermal Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

With new characters and locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, you can certainly expect there to be a few Mythic weapons to collect, as well. Like in previous seasons, this rarity type is the rarest and strongest of them all. That said, the Mythic Huntermaster Saber’s Thermal Rifle is arguably the best gun in the entire game, but it certainly isn’t easy to obtain.

The Mythic Huntermaster Saber’s Thermal Rifle is a weapon that is only rewarded when defeating Huntermaster Saber. Of course, you can also pick up the weapon from opponents that have already managed to beat him, but there is only one available to get each game — hence its rarity. As for Huntermaster Saber, he can be discovered walking the lower levels of the IO Airship above Command Cavern.

The NPC has two massive bars of health, so we advise you first loot the tower nearby and the top levels of the ship before heading into the fight. Saber will also use a Spin Slash attack about every 30 seconds that can deal up to 20 damage and a teleport ability allowing him to travel to you, no matter your location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you defeat Huntermaster Saber, he will drop the Mythic Thermal Rifle, Gold, AR ammo, and a much-needed Med-Kit. Saber is also one of the NPCs on the Character Collection list. So, even if you get eliminated by him the first time around, at least it isn’t a total lost cause.

