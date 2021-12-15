How to get the Of The Realm Emblem in Destiny 2

Bungie has released all sorts of new cosmetics, weapons, and emblems in Destiny 2 in celebration of the developer’s 30th anniversary. Many of these cosmetics are available at no additional cost, but some require you to pay for the game’s 30th-Anniversary pack to get them. However, there is one emblem titled, “Of The Realm,” that is neither obtainable for free, nor included in the anniversary bundle. Here’s how to get this emblem in Destiny 2.

Firstly, you’re going to have to obtain the Forerunner Exotic Sidearm, which requires you to complete the Magnum Opus quest. Upon completing the quest and receiving the sidearm, you should clear the “Paraversal Prize” triumph. After you claim the triumph, exit the game and head over to Bungie’s official store.

This emblem requires that you purchase the Strange Coin replica from Bungie’s store, which you can only purchase after you have completed the Magnum Opus Exotic quest. You’ll have to log into the store with your Destiny 2 account to verify your quest progress. If you really want this emblem — or if the $25 Strange Coin replica really piques your interest — simply purchase the item, and you should receive a code via email to redeem the emblem. Next, head over to Bungie’s code redemption page, enter the code, and the emblem should appear in your collection next time you boot up the game.