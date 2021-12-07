How to get the Forerunner Exotic Sidearm in Destiny 2 – Magnum Opus quest guide

There is a new Exotic up for grabs in Destiny 2 thanks to the 30th Anniversary event. To get your hands on it all you need to do is dive in and start playing. The Forerunner quest is available to players who stay on the free track and do not buy the bundle pack.

After this, you will need to visit Xur at Eternity, and after running through some quick quest steps there, you will get an Exotic quest called Magnum Opus. The reward for this is the Forerunner.

Step 1 – Collect Strange Coins

Players will need to gather up seven Strange Coins. You can get them from the following activities:

Completing the Dares of Eternity activity

Crucible matches through the playlists

Strikes through the playlists

Gambit matches through the playlists

Heroic Public Events

Bounties

Step 2 – Complete Starhorse Bouties

You will need to complete three Bounties for Starhorse. You can get them from him in the main room at Xur’s Treasure Horde in Eternity. You can only hold one bounty at a time, and if you fail it will reset, you will not lose the Bounty. The cheapest Bounties cost 3 Strange Coins.

Step 3 – Obtain the Strange Key

To get the Strange Key, you will need to hit Rank 4 with Xur. To do this, grind the Dares of Eternity activity and completely bounties for both Xur and Starhorse.