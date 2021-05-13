How to get the Path of Burning Steps Titan Exotic in Destiny 2

Season of the Splicer has introduced some new Titan Exotic armor with the Path of Burning Steps. The armor comes with the Firewalker Perk. This perk means solar final blows periodically grant you an escalating bonus to weapon damage. You are harder to slow or freeze with Stasis, and when you break out, you take no damage from doing so, creating a burst of Solar energy around yourself.

Each day there will be a rotating Legend and Master Lost Sector that will either have a Rare (Legend difficulty) or Common (Master difficulty) chance to drop a piece of Exotic armor if you finish the Lost Sector solo.

The Lost Sectors will also have modifiers, and Champions, so make sure you reach the details fully in your director so you know which weapons and mods you need to bring because they will lock your equipment when they start.

Legend difficulty has a Power level of 1300, while Master difficulty has a Power level of 1330. You will also be limited to just three revives, so you don’t want to try these when you are too low in Power, as it will be a long, uphill struggle, and your time will be better spent running other activities to increase your Power level.

Where to find the Lost Sectors

There are three Lost Sectors on Europa that will reward these items if you run them on the right day, and two can be found on the Cosmodrome. Remember, you need to clear the normal version once, and be above the soft cap, to be able to run them. Legendary Lost Sector can also appear on the Moon.