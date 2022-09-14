Tower of Fantasy is a mobile and PC-based game that places players in the middle of a post-apocalyptic landscape filled with sci-fi elements like no other. Your character must uncover their forgotten past and navigate new friendships in this third-person game. In order to do this, you’ll need to enlist the help of several characters, or Simulacra, which will grant you access to unique powers and weapons. This guide will show you how to get the Pepper Simulacra in Tower of Fantasy, a great character and weapons set for aspiring healers and Volt staff wielders.

Who is Pepper in Tower of Fantasy?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Pepper’s real name is Perimanda Prescott; she was born into a very famous family based in Banges. She studied medicine in Hykros and is described as being particularly friendly, well-mannered, and great at using bandages. While her first aid skills might be lacking, Pepper is first and foremost a healer, having dedicated her life to finding a cure for the aberration.

Related: How to get the Hilda Simulacra in Tower of Fantasy

Screenshot by Gamepur

Pepper wields a staff named the Staff of Scars. This weapon is a Volt-based weapon, which will paralyze a target when using a fully charged attack. Targets will be paralyzed for 1 second and remain electrified for 6 seconds. Being in an electrified state will negate all buffs and deal damage equal to 106% of your Attack. Targets will also be unable to be buffed for the next 6 seconds.

Her weapon’s skill will place a healing field on the ground that will heal players within the radius over time.

How to get Pepper’s Simulacrum in Tower of Fantasy

Screenshot by Gamepur

Pepper’s Simulacrum is an SR-ranked Simulacrum. This means she can be pulled through the Simulacrum Gacha mechanic. Simulacra are performed by placing Special Orders, which can be found in the game’s main menu. Under this menu, you’ll find different permanent and limited-time banners. Pepper can be pulled from either the Choice Weapon banners. The pulls from these banners are wholly randomized, and you may not get the SR character you’re hoping for on your first tries. These are the rates for pulling an SR character:

Pepper can be obtained from the limited-time banners and a less common roll. The summoning rate for an SR Simulacra on the Limited Time banner is 1% on a base roll for a random SR. The highest rate is 12% which is guaranteed every 10 Special Orders .

is on a for a random SR. The which is guaranteed every . The rate for summoning an SR Simulacra on the Golden Nucleus Choice Weapon page is 1% on a base roll for a random SR. The highest rate is 12% on a random guaranteed SR Simulacra once every 10 Special Orders .

for a random SR. The highest rate is on a random guaranteed SR Simulacra once every . The Black Nucleus summoning does not guarantee an SR drop, and the flat rate for summoning a random SR Simulacra is 3%.

Black Nucleus can be obtained from completing daily activities such as Bounty Hunts and exploration. The Golden Nucleus can be gained from completed quests, achievements and Clotho’s Supply Pod.