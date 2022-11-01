Fortnite update v22.30 finally adds the most famous Star Wars trio for Skywalker Week

There are already plenty of Star Wars characters in Fortnite, from bounty hunters like Boba Fett to more recent protagonists like Rey and Finn. It was only a matter of time until the original trilogy’s heroes got their due, and now it’s happened. The trio of Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, and Han Solo are finally in Fortnite.

The Fortnite blog introduces these three characters as part of Skywalker Week, which has a whole heap of Star Wars-themed quests to complete between now and 9 AM ET / 6 AM PT on November 8. You can do that while wielding Luke’s green and blue lightsabers, Darth Vader’s red lightsaber, and the Stormtroopers’ E-11 Blaster Rifle, which has been unvaulted. The Pulse Rifle and Junk Rift have also been unvaulted, and the latter now has a chance to summon Luke’s X-34 Landspeeder when deployed. Similar to previous battle royale updates, none of these items appear in any competitive playlists.

As for our trio of heroes, each one is available in the Fortnite item shop with their own set of outfits and accessories. The Luke Skywalker bundle, priced at 2,400 V Bucks, includes three Luke skins, the Training Remote back bling, the Slugthrower Rifle pickaxe, the X-34 Landspeeder glider, and the Lil’ Speeder emote. Leia and Han have a combined bundle for 2,500 V Bucks that includes three costumes for each of them, Leia’s R2-D2 back bling and Electrostaff pickaxe, and Han’s Millennium Falcon back bling and Vibro-staff pickaxe. You can also buy the individual skins and other cosmetics if you wish, ranging from 500 to 1,500 V Bucks.

In addition to the Star Wars highlights, there are some freebies available to all Fortnite players right now. Log in before November 15 at 2 AM ET / 11 PM PT, and you’ll activate the Chrome Punk Goals challenges. Complete enough of those, and you’ll earn yourself the Chromeseed back bling, Graveyard Rave loading screen, and Chrome Punk outfit. Don’t forget about the fan-favorite Guff skin either.