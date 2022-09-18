Where to find and defeat the Herald in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Chrome has taken over the island on Fortnite, slowly becoming an invasive component that could swallow up the entire location. Alongside the arrival of Chrome, some weapons have been infected by it, there’s a material Chrome Splash you can use and a Chrome-based Hearld you can find and defeat. Unfortunately, these enemies are not easy to take down. Here’s what you need to know about how to find and defeat the Herald in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4.

How to find the Herald

You can find the Herald hidden on the map, and she’s holed away in a large structure on the eastern side of the map. Next, you must make your way to a landmark called Herald’s Sanctum, which typically has a sizeable Chrome-full tornado surrounding it. You can find the Herald in the northern part of the structure, at the top. There, she is watching over a large globe.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to defeat the Herald

When you arrive, the Herald is a boss, so she will be challenging to defeat. We recommend working alongside a sizeable group of players or allowing others to weaken her before you move forward to take her out. When you begin your fight against the Herald, she will surround herself in a giant, protective bubble and summon two Chrome Wolves you must defeat. You must focus on those two wolves before the Herald leaves her Bubble. When the Herald does land and leaves her Bubble, she will be similar to any other boss, where you need to knock out her shields before you can defeat her.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Herald has many shields and health, making her a tough battle. You may have to use the structure to your advantage to distance yourself from her, heal up, and then try again. This strategy works better if you have a few players working with you, but it is possible to defeat her by yourself. Upon defeating the Herald, you can loot her Burst Rifle, a mythical weapon.