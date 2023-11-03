How To Get The Raven Team Leader Skin In Fortnite OG Season

The Raven Team Leader captivated Fortnite OG Season fans the moment it was revealed. Despite being revealed along with the OG Season Battle Pass skins, this cuddly nightmare isn’t a part of the band and can’t be unlocked without paying a price.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5, better known as Fortnite OG, offers some of the best skins in the game’s history. This is mainly due to how the new skins pay homage to the most iconic skins from Fortnite’s peak. Omegarok and Renagade Lynx are just a couple of mashup remixes that combine two beloved characters into one awesome costume.

Raven Team Leader is at the top, in terms of quality. It takes elements of Cuddle Team Leader and Raven, two of Fortnite’s earliest skins. However, it isn’t a part of the battle pass or any secret challenges. It’s strictly a cash grab.

How to Get The Raven Team Leader Skin in Fortnite OG

To be blunt, the Raven Team Leader is a skin you have to buy from the item shop using V-Bucks. You cannot unlock it via leveling up, completing quests, or buying the battle pass.

This may come as a shock as many fans were led to believe the Raven Team Leader was a part of the Battle Pass after appearing in the Battle Pass trailer.

How Much Does The Raven Team Leader Cost?

Photo Via Gamepur

We will update this section once we have a definite price for the Raven Team Leader skin. We know that the skin is an Epic rarity, and the most common price for Epic skins is 1,500 V-Bucks. However, Raven Team Leader is also slated to be sold in a bundle along with its Iron Shadowclaw pickaxe.

1,500 V-Bucks wouldn’t be a bad price, seeing as both the Raven and Cuddle Team Leader skins sell for 2,000 V-Bucks each. Plus, the Raven Team Leader comes in two colorways: Cuddle Pink and Raven Purple.