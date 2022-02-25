How to get the Recurrent Impact in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

With the release of Season of the Risen in Destiny 2 comes a slew of new Cabal royalty-themed weapons that Guardians will want to hunt for. Being one of the only machine guns introduced in The Witch Queen update, Recurrent Impact is a Stasis-powered 900 RPM powerhouse that is fantastic for both big damage and mass enemy clearing. There currently aren’t many meta choices when it comes to machine guns in Destiny 2 PvE, so Recurrent Impact is a welcome addition.

Getting your hands on the Recurrent Impact machine gun is a pretty straightforward task that is made even easier with the new weapon crafting Relic on Mars. To initially get the weapon you will have to do Season of the Risen-related activities such as the new PsiOps Battlegrounds activity and decrypting Umbral Engrams at the war table. If you get a Recurrent Impact with the new Deepsight Resonance ability you will then be able to unlock the ability to craft the weapon after some use.

Once you unlock the ability to craft the Recurrent Impact you will need to collect some extra resources and materials before you can craft the weapon. Players will have to grind for materials such as Resonant Alloy and Neural Element, all easily acquired by leveling up Deepsight Resonance weapons and completing a wide variety of activities.