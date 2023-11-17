How To Get The Royalty Tiger Camo In CoD: MW3

The Royalty Tiger Camo in Call of Duty: MW3 is one of the most exclusive Weapon Camos in the game. It’s only available as part of a physical product purchase and looks insane in Zombies Mode. However, it’s also the best-looking skin in the game at launch and will be for a while.

Once players are through the campaign and have found the mode they enjoy best in Call of Duty: MW3, whether it be Warzone, Multiplayer, or Zombies Mode, they’ll settle into the quiet grind for cosmetics. The game has several cosmetics for players to earn with every Battle Pass and at certain points through the account leveling process. But some, like the Royalty Tiger Camo, can only be acquired via real money transactions.

How to Get the Royalty Tiger Camo in Call of Duty: MW3

Image via Call of Duty Store

To get the Royalty Tiger Camo in Call of Duty: MW3, players must purchase the Call of Duty Task Force 141 Crossbody Sling Bag from the official Call of Duty store. The Camo is a promotional bonus item sent only to those who have bought this product.

At the time of writing, the Call of Duty Task Force 141 Crossbody Sling Bag is out of stock. If more stock becomes available, it’ll cost $60 before tax and shipping, so it could end up costing roughly $75 by the time players have arranged for delivery. It’s worth noting that this product doesn’t appear to be available outside of the US despite searching on the UK version of the site.

What is the Royalty Tiger Camo in Call of Duty: MW3

The Royalty Tiger Camo in Call of Duty: MW3 is one of the brightest weapon skins we’ve ever seen in any game. In multiplayer mode, the Camo is pink and yellow and stands out even in the daylight. While it glows in some indoor locations, most skyboxes in Multiplayer Mode prevent it from doing so.

In Zombies Mode, the Royalty Tiger Camo comes to life, and players have noticed how obnoxiously bright it is. The Camo shines in dark environments and will glow so bright indoors that it obscures the player’s view. While we love the idea of owning this Camo and how good it looks in Multiplayer Mode, it seems like an incredibly expensive pay-to-lose item in Zombies Mode.