How-to-get-the-Sigil-Mark-VII-Visor-for-free-in-Halo-Infinite

Halo Infinite’s first season pass has 100 ranks for you to grind through, each one offering a new cosmetic reward for you to customize your Spartan with. However, 343 Industries has revealed a way for you to pick up one reward, the Sigil Mark VII Visor, without owning the season pass. In this guide, we’ll explain how to get this coveted cosmetic with minimal effort on your part.

Play the game

Screenshot by Gamepur

To unlock the Sigil Mark VII Visor for free, you just need to play Halo Infinite’s multiplayer at some point from November 23 to 30. This was announced by John Junyszek, Halo Community Manager, in a recent update regarding the progression system in Halo Infinite. Players haven’t been happy with how long it takes to grind out levels in the game, but that’s being rectified in the coming weeks. To say sorry and thank you to players for sticking with the game, this cosmetic is being offered as a reward to all those who play during this period.

The Sigil Mark VII Visor is the visor from the Mark VII helmet. This cosmetic unlocks at rank 96 in the season pass, requiring a lot of work before it can be earned.